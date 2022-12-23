Mumbai cops bust sex racket running from Spa in Mira Road

FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A special team of the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a luxury spa in Mira Road.

Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, the team deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Elite Beauty and Body Spa located in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the spa manager was taken into custody for accepting Rs. 5,000 from the decoy to facilitate the immoral rendezvous. While three women who were allegedly pushed into the flesh trade were rescued from the premises, the operator and owner of the premises were still at large.

A case under section 370 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

Notably, several dubious unisex spas have mushroomed in the twin-city which allegedly float online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.