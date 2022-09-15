Indore Crime Diary: 19 arrested for running sex racket in a spa

Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police raided a spa and arrested 19 people, including 6 women, while they were running a sex racket in the Palasia area on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the accused and they are being questioned further.

According to Palasia police station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais, information was received that some youths and women at the spa were carrying out suspicious activities. After receiving the information, a team of the Palasia police station, including women officers, raided the spa situated on the fourth floor at Balaji Heights on Wednesday evening.

The youths and women were found in objectionable positions. They were detained and taken to the police station for further action. The police have also seized some objectionable content from the place. The racket was being operated by a certain Sunil Gupta, who was arrested along with 12 youths and 6 women. The women are from the city and were allegedly involved in a sex racket in the guise of a spa. The police have sealed the spa.

Five directors of company booked for duping people over plots

The police booked five directors of a real estate company for duping people by selling plots in their colony in the Tejaji Nagar area, cops said on Wednesday. The directors allegedly took money from the people but did not register their plots. A search is on for the accused and further investigations are on.

According to the Tejaji Nagar police, a case has been registered against Sardarmal Jain, Yogesh Jain, Rameshchand Jain, Jinesh Jain and Nitesh Jain under sections 420, 409 and 34 of the IPC. Complaints were received stating that the accused—all directors of a company named Chandra Prabhu Homes Pvt. Ltd who had developed Rishabh Vihar Colony—had sold many plots to people since 1997. They had taken money from 31 people, but had not registered their plots till the date. The registry of five plots had been done, but the accused had not given possession to the plot owners.

The complaints were lodged with senior officers and, after investigations, the Tejaji Nagar police registered a case against the accused. The police are looking for the accused and the role of other people involved in the crime is also being investigated.