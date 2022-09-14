Bhopal: People from any community can participate, say Garba organisers  in the city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Organisers of Garba in the city say that they do not intend to bar members from any religious community from participation in the festivities. However, some of them plan to allow men only when accompanied by women. There will be no requirement of Covid-19 vaccination certificates either.

Garba is organised at numerous places in the city during the Navratri, which begins from September 26 this year. For the past two years, due to the pandemic, Garba events were either not organised or were very low-key affairs.

Poornima from the organising team of Abhivyakti Garba Mahotsav said that they have no restrictions. “People from any religious community can and do join our event,” she said. Poornima said that the participants have to register themselves, pay the fixed fee and then they are issued ID cards for entry. She said that the registrations for this year were over and the batches have been practising for the past 10 days. “We have absolutely no bias so far as the religious or social background of the participants is concerned,” she said.

Co-convener of Garba, organised by Siddheshwar Mahadev Mandir Samiti, Saket Nagar, Pragati Shrivastava said that the event will be open for all. “The groups which are preparing for the event will of course be there but anyone can join it. We won’t be issuing any passes or invitation cards for entry nor would we be checking the ID cards of the visitors,” she said. The event will be held on September 27.

Rekha Sharma, organiser of Sambhavi Garba Mahotsav, Gufa Mandir, said that they have been organising Garba for the past 16 years. “We will be issuing family passes for entry to those who are rehearsing for the event,” she said. She said that they have no restrictions in terms of the religion of the participants. “However, my experience has been that non-Hindus do not take part in Garba,” she said.

Hemant Vora, executive committee member of Shree Gujarati Samaaj, Bhopal, said that the theme of this year’s Garba fest organised by the Samaaj is 75 years of Independence. He said that all members of the Samaaj will be allowed entry. In the case of others, women and men accompanied by women will also be allowed. “We normally have no restrictions on religious grounds. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting of the Samaaj to be held on September 18,” he said.