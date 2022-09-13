Bhopal: Minister Dang  hands over letter of award to selected developers, farmers for setting solar plants

New and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang and others distributing letter of award to selected developers and farmers here on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): New and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang distributed letter of award to selected developers and farmers for setting up solar projects on Tuesday. On this occasion, Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Girraj Dandotiya and MD Karam Veer Sharma etc were present.

Dandotiya said under the guidance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh will certainly achieve the target of 500 MW fixed by Indian Government under Kusum “A” scheme. This target will be achieved in fixed time frame. In the scheme, any farmer or developer can achieve regular income by establishing plant of 500 Kilowatt till 2 megawatt on unused or barren land. Online registration can be done on the basis of first come first served basis. He informed that under the scheme, regulatory commission will sell produced energy to DISCOM on the basis of fixed tariff Rs 3.07 per unit.

In Kusum “C” Scheme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given the instructions to develop Sanchi as Solar City. Hence to fulfill various energy needs of Sanchi, Solar Park, Solar Roof Top plant, Solar Street Light, vehicles run by battery, solar charges will be installed as per need. He also informed that apart from this, works of establishing solar parks of comprehensive level are also being done. Shortly results of them will be palpable.

The minister congratulated the developers and farmers selected for implementation of solar energy under Kusum “A”, Kusum “ C” and Sanchi Solar city. He also shared information about floating solar project of Omkareshwar and said that under this project, work of installing 300 Megawatt has been started. He expected that this project will get completed by 2023. He also said work of establishing solar park of 1500 MW has been started in Neemuch, Shajapur and Agar respectively. In coming years, New and Renewable Energy will play an important role in power supply sector.