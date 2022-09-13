MP's new & renewable energy capacity increased 11 times in a decade

Representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In the last 10 years, new and renewable energy capacity has increased eleven times in Madhya Pradesh. On an average, there has been a rise of 54 per cent in solar projects and 23 per cent rise in wind projects. The upcoming big solar projects -Omkareshwar Floating Solar Scheme, Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch will start production from next year, said new and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dang during the departmental advisory committee here on Tuesday.

Chhatarpur and Morena solar projects are being developed along with hybrid and storage which will start production from 2024, said the minister.

It was decided in the meeting that to ensure optimum benefit of Kusum A, B, C, New and Renewable Energy and other green energy schemes, district level workshops of elected representatives will be organised. By simplifying the Kusum A Yojana, implementation has been started on a first come first served basis. Under the new process, proposals of projects related to 12 Megawatt have been received. Under the Kusum B scheme, a target of 1250 megawatt has been set. Farmers can sell electricity to the government by installing solar panels on their land themselves or through the medium of developer. Some other important decisions were also taken in the meeting.