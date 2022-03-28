Katni: Police bust ‘sex racket’ running under guise of spa centre; 7 arrested including 4 girls

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The police busted a sex racket running under the guise of a spa centre in which four girl and three youths were arrested in Madhavnagar locality, Katni on late Sunday night, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Katni, Shalini Paraste said that the action was taken following the complaints about illegal sex trade operating in the spa centers for a long time.

Acting on the complaint, a team of officials was constituted and raided three spa centers of the city on Sunday evening. During the raid, one spa centre was found closed while nothing objectionable was found at the second spa centre.

But during the raid at the third location, Angel Spa Centre, Boys and girls were found in an objectionable condition. The police also recovered several incriminating items from the spot. The police arrested four girls and three boys from the spot. The police registered a case and further investigation was on, Paraste added.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:11 AM IST