Katni: 4-year-old boy appointed as police constable

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Have you ever thought that in the age of learning alphabets, a child would join the police department? But, it has been possible in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

A 4-year-old boy who did not wish so but his destiny has made him join the police department as a child constable in Katni Police on Wednesday.

According to reports, the boy, Gajendra Markam is the youngest police constable in the state. Ganjendra is the son of Late Shyam Singh Markam who was posted as a head constable in Narsinghpur, had died because of a heart attack on duty.

After which Shayam’s wife Savita Markam was given a chance to apply for compassionate appointment on behalf of the government. She put her son’s name forward along with an affidavit and other important documents.

Savita said that her husband had died because of the heart attack, after which her son Gajendra was appointed in place of his job on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Jain said that after completing the investigation proceedings, he himself appointed Gajendra as the child constable in the department.

“Now the child’s studies are necessary, so he will be posted in the police line and he will study there. After the age of 18 years, he will be able to join the post of constable on fulfilling all the norms of police recruitment. The government will, however, provide half salary to the child constable and pension to the wife,” SP Jain said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:48 PM IST