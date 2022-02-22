Katni: Police arrests two persons in connection of Rs 3 crore theft

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested two persons in connection with the theft of over Rs 3 crore from a jeweller in Katni. Police also recovered jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from the accused.

The accused were identified as Hashim Raza and accused Khaliq Sheikh, residents of Jharkhand.

According to reports, the theft incident occurred at Sangeeta Jewelers, Madhav Nagar, Katni on the intervening night of January 18. The thieves made off with about six kg of gold, silver jewellery and cash by cutting the safe with a gas cutter.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Jain said that during the investigation, it came to fore that theft was carried out by the people of Jharkhand along with Nepali people. After that the police teams were sent to Jharkhand and Nepal.

After the confirmation, Hashim was arrested from Piyarpur Palashgachi and Khaliq was arrested from Newsalpaiguri under Radha Nagar police station of Jharkhand. Police also recovered silver jewellery, gold jewellery and cash from the accused. Eight accused were still absconding, Jain said adding that efforts were on to nab them.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:00 PM IST