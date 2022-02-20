Katni: Two arrested with gold worth Rs 22 lakh, smuggling suspected

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two persons at South Katni railway station for allegedly smuggling gold, sources said on Sunday.

The officials have recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh from them, sources said.

The accused identified as Saleem Ali and Saifuddin Malik were travelling Jabalpur-Hawrha Shaktipunj Express.

During routine checking, RPF personnel noticed that two persons were trying to hide themselves. They immediately detained them and informed GRP officials.

GRP personnel frisked both the persons and recovered the jewellery. Both the detainees told GRP personnel that they were residents of Hubli in West Bengal and were travelling to Jabalpur.

A GRP official said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of gold smuggling. “We have informed income tax and GST officials, too,” the official added.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:26 PM IST