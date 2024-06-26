Mira-Bhayandar: 39-Year-Old Man on the Run for 12 Years In Nallasopara Murder Case Finally Held In Uttar Pradesh |

The central crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 39-year-old man for his involvement in a twelve-year-old murder case in Nallasopara.

According to the police, the case dates back to 1, January-2013 when the police recovered the half-burnt body of a trader identified as- Mahesh Kumar Ram Chand (44) from a shop in the Gaondevi area of Dhaniv in Nallasopara. The body with strangulation marks was found to be inflicted with multiple injuries caused by some spade-like object. An offence under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC was registered at the Valiv police station against unidentified assailants.

While two men including-Amir Abbas Moin Shaikh and Mohammed Naeem Ansari were arrested a few days after the crime which was the fallout of a monetary dispute between the accused and the deceased, their accomplice -Khurshid Alam Hanif Ansari alias Heera had absconded immediately after committing the crime.

While re-investigating cases in which the accused had remained elusive, the central crime detection unit Rahul Raakh received information that Heera’s brother was employed at a purse manufacturing unit in New Delhi. A team immediately left for New Delhi and accosted his brother only to learn that Heera was holed up somewhere in Uttar Pradesh and did not use a mobile phone.

After a relentless effort of more than two months, the team finally arrested 39-year-old Heera from a remote village near Sahaswan city in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

“Since the accused did not use a mobile phone and stayed alone deep inside a farmland near the village, it was an extremely difficult task to trace him. However, our personnel relentlessly camped in the village posing as farmers for nearly two months before zeroing in on the fugitive.” said police inspector-Rahul Raakh.

After procuring his transit remand from the chief judicial magistrate, Budaun, Heera was brought to the city and handed over to the custody of the Valiv police for further investigations.