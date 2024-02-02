Maharashtra Crime: Sex Racket Busted At Resort In Thane's Mira-Bhayander Town; 27-Year-Old Woman Arrested & 3 Young Women Rescued

FPJ Photo

Thane: In a shocking news that has surfaced form Thane district of Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman was arrested after police busted a sex racket at a resort in Mira-Bhayander town. The police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a resort in the Uttan area of Mira-Bhayander on January 29 and rescued three women in their 20s during the operation, senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.

The accused, Artidevi Pankajkumar Lehar, was arrested under section 370(3) (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the AHTC sent a decoy customer to the resort and apprehended the accused while she was negotiating a deal, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Similar past incidents

This comes three months after a significant breakthrough was achieved by the Versova Police in Mumbai, after successfully uncovering a clandestine sex trafficking operation operating under the guise of a beauty salon and spa. The operation was brought to light during a raid conducted at a location in the 4 Bungalow MHADA Colony.

Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Paramjeet Dahiya IPS (West Region), Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhya IPS (Zone 9), and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Versova Division, Shashikant Mane, the Versova Police unit executed the operation. Their efforts were further guided by Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Pawar, and his team.

Also in November 2023, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police busted a sex racket allegedly run by a 17-year-old girl in a hotel in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The police also rescued four women who were forced into prostitution. A case has been registered at the APMC police station.