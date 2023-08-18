Mumbai News: Sex Racket Busted; 2 Arrested, 3 Rescued

Crime branch rescued 3 women, arrest 2 accused | Representative Image

Mumbai: Two people were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket while three women were rescued from their clutches. The main accused was identified as Nilesh Atul, 34, said the Crime Branch Unit 12, adding that the women have been sent to a shelter.

According to unit incharge Inspector Vilas Bhosale, a tip-off was received that flesh trade was being operated via WhatsApp and the accused used to send photos of the women to potential customers. Accordingly, two teams were formed and a trap was laid near the Borivali National Park's gate.

3 mobile phones and car seized from accused

The duo arrived at the spot along with three women in a private car. The teams immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused. Three mobile phones and the four-wheeler were seized from them. A case has been filed against them at the Kasturba Marg police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code as well as Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.