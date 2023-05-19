 Thane news: Sex racket busted in hotel by Anti-Human Trafficking Cell; 2 Russian women rescued, 1 agent arrested
Binu Varghese a social activist from Thane on Wednesday received information through a source that an agent running a sex racket at Dwarka Hotel in Wagle Industrial area in Thane. He gave the information about the sex racket to AHTC senior police inspector Mahesh Patil.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Thane: The Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) on Wednesday rescued two Russian lady who were allegedly forced into a sex racket said an official on Thursday.

Police set up a trap to bust the racket

Patil after through investigation sent decoy customers to Dwarka Hotel. After confirming from decoy customers AHTC team raided the hotel and rescued two Russian lady. Patil said, " The accused agent who is kindly called as Raman was running a sex racket from last five years. He used to call the foreign women to India on tourist visa and run a sex racket in Goa, Jaipur, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Pune, Mumbai and Thane. He used to send photos and videos of the victims to the customers on WhatsApp. We have arrested him and registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions. The two Russian lady has been sent to shelter homes for care."

