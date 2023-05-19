Thane news: Man stabs wife, kills her friend during argument | Pixabay

Thane: In a shocking incident in Mumbra on Monday a husband brutally attacked his wife when she refused to go with him at home. He also attacked the wife friend who intervened during the fight. Wife is seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa while her friend died during the treatment informed police officer from Mumbra police station.

On Monday when police bit marshal Ravindra Desle was patrolling in Diva Agasan area under the Mumbra police station limits of Thane at around 3 am. During the patrolling he found a woman standing on the side of the road in an injured state. Desle questioned the woman who told her name as Kiran Vitthal Khandare and she informed about the incident.

Victim was living with her friend following a dispute with her husband

According to Desle the victim was married and was living with her friend Jyoti Sonkar in Patil Tower Room No. 511 at Diva East Agasan Road for 2 months as she was having a dispute with her husband. But on May 15 around 12.30 am Kiran Khandare's husband Nagesh Balu Rupate came to Kiran's friend Jyoti Sonkar's house.

Nagesh asked his wife to come home and live with him but fight started between them over the matter. The fight went so ugly that the accused husband Nagesh started stabbing Kiran on neck, stomach and both arms and legs with the knife he was carrying. Kiran's friend Jyoti Sonkar intervened and tried to save Kiran. But Nagesh started hitting Jyoti as well. He stabbed Jyoti on her neck and stomach, seriously injuring her as well and fled the scene.

Jyoti Sonkar was declared dead by doctors before admission

Desle after receiving all the information told about the incident to the senior police inspector of Mumbra police station, Nivritti Kolhatkar. Considering the seriousness of the incident, Kolhatkar immediately dispatched a team to the spot. The team rushed both the injured to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa with the help of an ambulance. At that time, doctors declared Jyoti Sonkar dead before admission.

Kolhatkar said, "We formed a team and began searching for the accused. In just 2 hours we arrested the accused Nagesh Balu Rupate from Mumbra. During the interrogation the accused confessed to his crime. We have registered a case against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and arrested him. We presented the accused in court on May 17 and the court has remanded him in police custody till May 22. We are further investigating the case."