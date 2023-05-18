Thane Crime: Group of 15 attacks three people with iron rods, sword at Majiwada Naka

The attack is the subject of an investigation, according to the police. | Representative Image

Thane: Three people were allegedly attacked with iron rods and a sword by a group of 15 people at Majiwada Naka on Wednesday night. A case has been registered against nine identified and other unidentified persons at Vartak Nagar police station, a cop confirmed on Thursday.

The accused, including one woman, came on motorbikes and cars. The three victims, including a scrap dealer, were chatting when the accused arrived at the spot.

Mahadeo Kumbhar, inspector, Vartak Nagar police station said, "The accused came on car and bike and they demanded a protection money from the scrap dealer. The scrap dealer refused to give the money so the accused allegedly attacked him. The scrap dealer friend and another person who intervened in the fight were also allegedly attacked."

"While one of the victims ran away, the other two injured persons were taken to the nearby private hospital.

"A case has been registered against nine identified and other unidentified persons on charges of extortion and attempt to murder as well as under provisions of the Arms Act. As of now no arrest has been made and we are further investigating the case," Kumbhar further added.