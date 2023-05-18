 Thane News: 70-year-old man beaten by dog owner; case filed
The geriatric asked a dog owner in his vicinity to tie his canines up since he was afraid of them; this angered the accused and he beat the old man.

article-image
Thane News: 70-year-old man beaten by dog owner; case filed | Representative Photo

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was brutally beaten up by an unknown dog owner at Lakeshore Palava Colony in Khoni Village in Dombivli on Tuesday morning.

The Manpada police have registered a case against the attacker.

Dog owner beat complainant since he asked to tie his dogs to a leash

Shekhar Bagade, Senior Inspector, Manpada Police Station, said: “The complainant Ashok Kumar Thathu, a resident of Lakeshore, Palava City, at Khoni Village in Dombivali, is a retired person. He goes out for a walk every morning. On Tuesday morning while he was walking an unknown dog owner left his two dogs free to roam in the area. As Thathu was afraid of dogs, he asked the owner to tie up the animals.

“The dog owner got angry and brutally beat him up. He also attacked him with a knife. Based on Thathu's complaint, we have registered a case against the unknown dog owner.”

