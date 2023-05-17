Thane: TMC workers asked to complete all 821 public toilets works before July 15

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday announced the renovations of 821 public toilets in the city before July 15.

Under the Chief Minister's "Changing Thane" program, the focus of the plan is to ensure that the work is of high quality and effective for the citizens.

TMC chief Bangar said, "As 50% of the population in the TMC jurisdiction resides in slums, where public toilets are a necessity, it is the civic body responsibility to maintain the physical condition and cleanliness of these facilities. The engineers have been directed to diligently renovate existing toilets and construct new ones to ensure that all toilets in slum areas are in good condition and equipped with necessary amenities."

Third-party firm to inspect TMC's work

The TMC chief has also emphasised the importance of thorough inspection by a third-party organisation to identify any deficiencies and instructed the appointed contractors to adhere to the planned work.

Considering the vital role of toilets in maintaining public health, regular cleanliness and drainage checks are essential. Immediate measures should be taken to address any deficiencies found in the drainage systems of existing and newly constructed toilets. Furthermore, each toilet has to be equipped with an overhead water tank and a functional faucet, ensuring a regular water supply.

₹98 crore for clean toilet campaign

Bangar said, "The clean toilet campaign has received a total funding of 98 crores from the Chief Minister`s office. Work orders have already been issued for the proposed renovation of the 821 toilets. Stress should be given in inclusion of overhead water tanks in all toilets and the availability of tap water. The tiles, bowls, doors, and hinges installed in the toilets should be of high quality, with immediate repairs made where necessary. Additionally, construction work should meet excellent standards. The toilets should be painted with suitable colors, and decorative tree pots should be placed in the vicinity. Proper care and maintenance should be implemented to keep the toilets clean at all times, ensuring their usability and preventing inconvenience to women."

Swachh Survekshan program

TMC is actively participating in the Waterplus rating competition as part of the Swachh Survekshan program. To achieve a Waterplus rating for Thane city, certain basic requirements must be fulfilled, such as 24-hour water availability, overhead tanks, functional taps, adequate lighting and electricity, and toilets suitable for disabled individuals. The Commissioner emphasized the incorporation of these elements in the renovation and construction of toilets, along with the use of high-quality tools.