Mira-Bhayandar: 26-Year-Old Killer Nephew Gets Police Custody Till October 5

Representative image

The 20-year-old teenager-Jeeshan Khan who brutally stabbed his aunt (paternal uncles’ wife) to death at her apartment in the Queens Park area of Mira Road on Tuesday afternoon, was remanded to the custody of the Navghar police till 5, October after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Wednesday.

According to the police the deceased woman who has been identified as Shabana Khan (31) resided in the Queens Avenue building with her family. Jeeshan who lives in the same locality barged into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. He also unsuccessfully tried to harm his 11-year-old cousin (the son of the deceased woman), before fleeing from the spot.

Victim declared dead on arrival at hospital

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by the society members, but she had already succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on arrival. Immediately after getting information about the incident, a team from the Navghar police under the supervision of senior police inspector- Vijay Pawar, apprehended Jeeshan from the Bhayandar (west) area within an hour after he committed the gruesome killing.

The reason for the gruesome crime

“It appears to be an act of revenge as the accused nurtured a grudge against his aunt for the alleged mistreatment and injustice to his mother.” said an officer who is privy to the investigations.

Jeeshan has been booked under section 302 of the IPC for murder. Both the families are natives of Madhya Pradesh who were staying in the Queens Park area of Mira Road. Further investigations were underway.

