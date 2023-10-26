Mira Bhayandar: Convicted Murderer Evades Authorities During Furlough, Sparks Manhunt | Representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: In what could be a threat to public safety, a murder convict serving a life sentence managed to evade jail authorities while on furlough (remission leave given based on overall conduct during the jail term) from the Nashik Road central prison.

In response to a complaint registered by jail guard Mahendra Patil, the Navghar police filed an offense under section 224 of the IPC against Vikram Vijay Ghatge, alias Vicky, on Wednesday for illegally obstructing arrest. This offence could lead to an additional prison term of up to two years if he is convicted. According to the police, Ghatge was among five men arrested for murdering a 27-year-old youth in the Navghar area of Bhayandar (east) over a trivial issue in April 2014. They were booked under sections 302, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were later sentenced to life imprisonment by the court after being found guilty of their involvement in the crime. Ghatge, who was serving his sentence in the Nashik Road central prison, was released on furlough for a period of 28 days on September 22, 2023. However, he failed to surrender after the deadline ended on October 21 and went into hiding. Following this, the jail authorities filed a complaint at the Navghar police station. A manhunt is still ongoing to apprehend the fugitive, who is said to be a resident of the Indraprastha area in Bhayandar (east)

