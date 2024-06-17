MHT CET Results 2024: 37 Students Score 100 Percentile Marks |

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Sunday released the results of MHT CET, the entrance exam for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses.

The PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group exams were held from April 22 to 30, while the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group exams took place from May 2 to 16. Thirty-seven candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile score this year, with 20 from the PCM group and 17 from the PCB group. The exams were conducted at 159 centres, with 143 located within Maharashtra and 16 outside the state.

The participation statistics reveal a high turnout, with 4,10,377 candidates registering for the PCM group and 3,79,800 appearing for the exam. Meanwhile, the PCB group saw 3,14,675 registrations and 2,95,577 candidates appearing.

The candidates had a hard time accessing their results on Sunday evening as the CET Cell website remained unresponsive for a long time. However, almost 3.5 lakh students managed to download their results at the time of going to press.

Sanmay Vikram Shah from Mumbai, who scored 100 percentile, said, “MHT-CET wasn’t my primary goal; it came more effortlessly as I prepared for NEET. Half of the MHT-CET syllabus overlapped with NEET preparation, where I achieved an AIR of 110. Chemistry is my favourite subject, and I aspire to pursue MBBS. My rigorous and consistent study routine of 15-16 hours daily, coupled with attention to diet and sleep helped me a lot. Before MHT-CET, I meditated regularly, which I believe significantly contributed to my success. Additionally, I received unwavering support from my parents and teachers.”

Pushkar Byadgi, a student from Dombivali, who has achieved 100 percentile in the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) streams, is aiming for IIT Bombay. He credits his success to his parents, who constantly motivated and supported him. “My parents have constantly motivated me as well as supported me and adjusted for me throughout these two years,” he said.

Pushkar maintained a balanced study routine, which included four to five hours of daily study, with a major focus on mathematics, followed by physics and chemistry. Pushkar also engaged in cycling and badminton to relieve stress.