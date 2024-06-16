 MHT CET 2024 Result Website Faces Technical Glitch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHT CET 2024 Result Website Faces Technical Glitch

MHT CET 2024 Result Website Faces Technical Glitch

The website, which was expected to host the results at 6 PM on June 16, became temporarily unavailable due to a surge in traffic.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Screen grab of portal.maharashtracet.org |

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell faced technical difficulties today as candidates flooded its result portal following the announcement of the MHT CET 2024 results.

The website, which was expected to host the results at 6 PM on June 16, became temporarily unavailable due to a surge in traffic.

The MHT CET 2024 results were eagerly awaited after the exams were conducted from April 22 to April 30 for PCB groups and from May 2 to May 16 for PCM groups earlier this year.

Candidates were instructed to check their scores on cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org using their application number and date of birth.

How to download the MHT CET Scorecard 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET result tab.

Step 3: Now, enter the application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Download the MHT CET scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Read Also
MHT CET Result 2024 Released: Here’s How To Check Your Scores
article-image

Candidates are advised to check the official websites for updates regarding the availability of the MHT CET 2024 results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2024 Result Website Faces Technical Glitch

MHT CET 2024 Result Website Faces Technical Glitch

MHT CET Result 2024 Released: Here’s How To Check Your Scores

MHT CET Result 2024 Released: Here’s How To Check Your Scores

IIST Releases B.Tech 2024 Rank List: Counselling Schedule And Download Instructions

IIST Releases B.Tech 2024 Rank List: Counselling Schedule And Download Instructions

No Need To Teach About Riots, Demolition In Schools, Says NCERT Chief After Textbook Revisions

No Need To Teach About Riots, Demolition In Schools, Says NCERT Chief After Textbook Revisions

TS Inter Supply Result 2024 Announced: Check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results

TS Inter Supply Result 2024 Announced: Check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results