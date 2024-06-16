MHT CET Result 2024 Released: Here’s How To Check Your Scores

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Today, on June 16, 2024, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET Result 2024. The results for both PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) streams have been declared simultaneously after the examinations held earlier.

Important Dates:

PCB group exams: April 22 to April 30, 2024

PCM group exams: May 2 to May 16, 2024

Where to Check Results:

Candidates can view and download their MHT CET 2024 scorecards from the official websites:

cetcell.mahacet.org

portal.maharashtracet.org

How to download MHT CET Scorecard 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'MHT CET Result 2024' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your MHT CET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The MHT CET scores are essential for admission to undergraduate courses in various colleges and institutions across Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to check all details on the scorecard carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

For further information and updates, candidates can visit the official websites or contact the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.