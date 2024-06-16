CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip Released; Here's How To Download

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city slip for the upcoming Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024 June session. Aspiring candidates can check and download their city slip from the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in. This slip is important for candidates to determine their designated exam center ahead of the scheduled dates.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam Details:

Exam Dates: June 25, 26, and 27, 2024

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Documents Required: CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card and a valid photo ID

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip:

Go to the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.ntaonline.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link provided for downloading the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip.

Enter your registration number and date of birth as per the credentials required for login.

After successful login, your CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and make sure to print a hard copy.

This slip contains details such as your name, exam schedule, and the city of your examination center.

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip provides basic details about your exam center. For complete information, including the exact address of the exam center, date, time, and specific instructions, refer to your CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes regarding the exam schedule or procedures.