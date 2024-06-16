 CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip Released; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip Released; Here's How To Download

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip Released; Here's How To Download

Aspiring candidates can check and download their city slip from the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city slip for the upcoming Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024 June session. Aspiring candidates can check and download their city slip from the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in. This slip is important for candidates to determine their designated exam center ahead of the scheduled dates.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam Details:

Exam Dates: June 25, 26, and 27, 2024

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Documents Required: CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card and a valid photo ID

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip:

Go to the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.ntaonline.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link provided for downloading the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip.

Enter your registration number and date of birth as per the credentials required for login.

After successful login, your CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and make sure to print a hard copy.

This slip contains details such as your name, exam schedule, and the city of your examination center.

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip provides basic details about your exam center. For complete information, including the exact address of the exam center, date, time, and specific instructions, refer to your CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card.

Read Also
Banaras Hindu University To Use UGC, CSIR NET Marks For PhD Admissions
article-image

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes regarding the exam schedule or procedures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Inaugurate Nalanda University Campus In Bihar

PM Modi To Inaugurate Nalanda University Campus In Bihar

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip Released; Here's How To Download

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Exam City Slip Released; Here's How To Download

MHT CET Results 2024 To Be Announced Today At 6 PM

MHT CET Results 2024 To Be Announced Today At 6 PM

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Today; Important Instructions And Guidelines

Civil Services Examination-2024: 15K Students To Appear For UPSC Exam Across 37 Centres In Indore

Civil Services Examination-2024: 15K Students To Appear For UPSC Exam Across 37 Centres In Indore