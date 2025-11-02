MHADA Flat Scam: Two Separate FIRs Filed in Cheating Cases In Andheri And Agripada

Image generated by Grok |

Mumbai: The city police have registered two separate FIRs in cases of cheating and fraud involving the allotment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flats, exposing a growing trend of property scams targeting homebuyers.

Estate Agent and Fake MHADA Officer Booked by MIDC Police

In the first case, the MIDC Police have booked estate agent Arvind Lambe and Avinash Sanjay Kumar, who allegedly posed as an MHADA official, for cheating and extortion.

According to the FIR, complainant Deepak Tudvekar (62), a retired private company employee from Andheri East, and his wife, a retired LIC manager, were looking to buy a flat for their children. In October 2023, Tudvekar’s sister-in-law introduced him to Lambe, a property dealer claiming strong MHADA connections.

Lambe told Tudvekar that his acquaintance, Kumar, a supposed senior MHADA officer, could help him secure a flat. He showed Tudvekar six flats in Bajaj Emerald Society, Andheri East, offering one for ₹1.70 crore and charging a 2% brokerage fee.

An MoU was signed, and Tudvekar paid ₹70 lakh in instalments. However, months later, there was no progress. When Tudvekar demanded a refund in August 2024, the accused neither handed over the flat nor returned the money. Realising he had been duped, Tudvekar filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against Lambe and Kumar.

Woman Cheated of ₹9 Lakh in Fake MHADA Flat Deal

In another case, Agripada Police registered an FIR after Jabeen Mohammad Anwar Khan (36) was cheated of ₹9 lakh by two individuals who promised her a flat under the MHADA scheme.

According to the FIR, Jabeen, who lives with her parents and son, was assisted by her father Anwar Khan, who approached his friend and estate agent Nisar Ansari (54). Ansari introduced him to Sameer Liyakat Chauhan (48), who claimed to deal in MHADA flats. Chauhan and his wife Mahek (40) showed them a flat in Aashray Co-operative Housing Society, Borivali (East), priced at ₹13.5 lakh.

Trusting them, Jabeen paid ₹10.5 lakh by cheque and was later pressured into paying additional amounts in cash. An MoU was signed on March 5, 2023, and notarised by her lawyer. However, when she visited the flat, another family was already residing there, having bought it directly from MHADA.

When confronted, Chauhan offered Jabeen a room at United Apartments, Sir JJ Road, claiming ownership, but this too turned out to be false. He then issued three cheques worth ₹11.5 lakh, all of which bounced. Chauhan later transferred ₹50,000 to Anwar Khan, while Ansari refunded ₹1 lakh on his behalf. The remaining ₹9 lakh remains unrecovered.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Guidelines for buyers

Use Only Official Channels

Visit only official MHADA sites: mhada.gov.in / housing.mhada.gov.in

MHADA has no agents or intermediaries

Make payments only through official online portals, never in cash

For any doubts, contact MHADA’s chief vigilance officer or deputy chief officer (marketing) directly