Meri Maati Mera Desh: 5000 Sapling Distribution On Independence Day

Meri Maati Mera Desh |

NSG commandos from Mumbai and Smiles Foundation of Navi Mumbai celebrated the 77th Independence Day in a unique was by distributing 5000 saplings across the city. They celebrated it as part pf the Meri Maati Mera Desh.

A grand total of 5000 saplings were both planted and distributed throughout Navi Mumbai, symbolizing a collective effort to combat pressing environmental concerns such as global warming, soil erosion, and deforestation. This significant endeavour aims to cultivate a harmonious equilibrium within our ecosystem. Envisioning the "Har Ghar Tiranga" objective, NSG Commandos, Mumbai, and the Smiles Foundation extended their support to over 500 Adivasi families, villages, and rural schools in Navi Mumbai. This heart-warming gesture reflects the essence of national integrity and captures the aspirations that every Indian holds dear, as the iconic Tricolour flag found its place in these humble abodes.

The commitment to the welfare of children and the promotion of their overall well-being took centre stage during this initiative. Adivasi students and villagers were treated to an array of thoughtful gifts, including notebooks, snacks, biscuits, and chocolates, fostering not only educational enrichment but also the joy of shared smiles.

Among the notable individuals driving this noble cause were Col. Kirpal Singh, Commanding Officer of NSG Special 26, alongside Major Barve, Dhiraj Ahuja, Uma Ahuja, and numerous others, whose united efforts have undeniably sowed the seeds of positive change.

