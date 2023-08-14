Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plants 75 Indigenous Saplings In Nerul Under ‘Majhi Maati Majha Desh’ Campaign |

Navi Mumbai: The Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence will conclude on August 30 and to mark this occasion, the Central Government has launched the campaign ‘Majhi Maati Majha Desh’ or ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ on August 9.

As part of it, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a grand event on August 9 at Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul.

Under the campaign, as per directives received from the Central Government, the local bodies have to arrange diverse programs that signify the love of each Indian for their country and pay respect to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Based on it, a number of programs are being organized from August 9 to 14. One of the significant initiatives is ‘Vasudha Vandan,’ under which 75 indigenous saplings in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence have been planted Jewel of Navi Mumbai and the place was called Amrit Vatika.

75 Saplings Of Different Varieties Were Planted

During the creation of the ‘Amrit Vatika,’ an area of approximately 600 square meters within the ‘Jewel of Navi Mumbai’ park was designated by the Parks Department of the Municipal Corporation. A total of 75 pits were dug at the site, and the necessary soil and fertilizers were arranged. Since 75 indigenous trees were intended to be planted in that area, specific native trees like Arjun, Jambul, Tamhan, Bahava, Kadunaim, Kadamba, Tamarind, Amla, Tuti, Sitafal, Jam, Guava, Kokum, Nutmeg, Cinnamon were planted with the auspicious participation of dignitaries. This Vatika pays homage to the motherland and salutes the heroes, rekindling their memory.