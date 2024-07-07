Mumbai: 'MCOCA File In Extortion Case Against Arun Gawli Untraceable,' Crime Branch Informs Court

Jailed gangster Arun Gawli | File Photo

Mumbai: Crime branch officials informed a special court on Friday that documents related to invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster-turned-politician Arun Gulab Gawli in a 2005 extortion case are untraceable. This statement was made in response to special MCOCA judge BD Shelke's directive to produce the missing documents, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Arun Gawli, who is currently serving a life sentence at Nagpur Central Prison for the murder of Shiv Sena leader and corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, is out on bail. The extortion case against him and his gang members involves alleged extortion, pecuniary gains and threats to grab properties in Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan in 2005.

Documents Misplaced During 2013 Mumbai Floods

Gawli’s lawyer had requested the documents for cross-examination in the extortion case. The special public prosecutor explained that the documents were misplaced during the 2013 Mumbai floods and are currently untraceable. Last month, the court noted that vague statements from authorities were unacceptable and stressed that the trial, already over ten years old, could not be delayed indefinitely. The court demanded a specific timeframe for submitting the required documents.

Previously, the court had given the prosecution 15 days to submit the documents as demanded by the defence. However, during the last hearing, crime branch officers reported that the documents remain untraceable, said the report.

Gawli Demanded Rs 50 Lakh From Builder Through Extortion In 2005

The 2005 incident involved a city-based builder receiving threatening calls from Gawli's gang, demanding Rs 50 lakh to continue a redevelopment project at Ram Shyam Co-operative Housing Society. The builder was allegedly given death threats and ordered to go to Dagdi Chawl, Gawli's infamous former residence. Later, Gawli and his associates were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including dacoity, extortion, and criminal intimidation, as well as sections of the Indian Arms Act and MCOCA.

In April this year, the Bombay High Court accepted a petition filed by Gawli seeking premature release based on a 2006 state government notification in the murder case of the Shiv Sena leader. However, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order in June, closing the possibility of Gawli's early release.