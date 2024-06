SC Stays Bombay HC's Order On Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Premature Release |

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of remission granted by Bombay High Court to gangster turned-politician Arun Gawli. Bombay HC had earlier said Gawli is 'entitled' to benefits of the 2006 remission policy by the Maharashtra government and directed authorities to 'pass consequential order' in that regard.

