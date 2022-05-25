MCHI and Youth Foundation to facilitate COVID-19 warriors with Navi Mumbai Ratna

The MCHI Navi Mumbai and Youth Foundation Navi Mumbai will facilitate Covid warriors with Navi Mumbai Ratna on May 27 in Vashi.

This is the first edition of Navi Mumbai Ratna and now every year, the two organizations will facilitate people serving the society selflessly.

When the country was put under complete lockdown, police, health workers, sanitation workers and others continued their services. They worked selflessly without thinking about their families.

The spokesperson of MCHI said that they are starting Navi Mumbai Ratna and Covid warriors are true heroes to be facilitated. The two organizations will facilitate similar people working for the society every year.

The facilitation ceremony will be held at 5 pm in Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi on May 27. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Urban Development minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde will be present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST