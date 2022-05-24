COVID-19: North Korea, United States, Australia report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 526 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.27 million and vaccinations to over 11.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 526,061,225 and 6,278,344, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,445,649,266.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. North Korea, United States, Japan and Australia reported the maximum cases on May 23.

Check out the list below:

North Korea - 167,650

United States - 53,287

Australia - 34,036

Japan - 31,262

Germany - 18,011

Italy - 9,820

South Korea - 9,975



Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 83,390,587 and 1,002,376, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,138,393.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,803,995), France (29,551,335), Germany (26,109,965), the UK (22,448,854), Russia (18,030,719), South Korea (17,993,985), Italy (17,257,573), Turkey (15,064,220), Spain (12,234,806) and Vietnam (10,710,066).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,891), India (524,459), Russia (370,795), Mexico (324,768), Peru (213,106), the UK (178,744), Italy (166,032), Indonesia (156,534), France (148,955), Iran (141,281), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,485), Argentina (128,825), Poland (116,268), Spain (105,952) and South Africa (100,952).

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:31 PM IST