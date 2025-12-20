Bangladesh: Massive Crowd At Osman Hadi's Funeral In Dhaka; Muhammad Yunus Present - VIDEO

Crowd At Osman Hadi's Funeral | ANI

Dhaka: Visuals have surfaced of a sea of people at the funeral procession of Osman Hadi, a radical leader whose death has sparked violent protests in Bangladesh. The funeral is underway at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus was also present.

Hadi's body, draped in the national flag, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Friday evening on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight

Along with interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, members of his council and Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman attended the funeral.

Hadi was buried at the university's central mosque and laid to rest next to the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Yunus also announced a one-day period of state mourning following the death of Hadi, who was one of the prominent leaders of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Hadi died after being shot in the head on 12 December by masked gunmen while initiating his election campaign in the Bijoynagar area of central Dhaka.

"Hadi, you will not be lost. No one will ever forget you. You will remain with us for generations," Yunus said while speaking at Hadi’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday announced that at least seven people were arrested in connection with the lynching and brutal killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das over alleged blasphemy.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, mainly Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.