 Bangladesh: 7 People Arrested In Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Over Blasphemy Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh: 7 People Arrested In Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Over Blasphemy Allegations

Bangladesh: 7 People Arrested In Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Over Blasphemy Allegations

Bangladesh’s interim government arrested seven suspects linked to the lynching and brutal killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das over blasphemy allegations. Das, a factory worker, was accused of insulting Islam during an event, leading to a mob attack that resulted in his death and post-mortem abuse. The incident has sparked condemnation amid rising violence against minorities.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh: 7 People Arrested In Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Over Blasphemy Allegations | X/

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday announced that at least seven people were arrested in connection with the lynching and brutal killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das over blasphemy charges.

Tweet

"In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects," Yunus said in a post on X.

Read Also
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Toshakhana Corruption...
article-image

The arrested individuals have been identified as Limon Sarkar, Tarek Hossain, Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain and Miraj Hossain Akon.

FPJ Shorts
Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textile Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact
Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textile Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO

According to the statement, RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

The horrific incident occurred on Thursday night at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the Bhaluka upazila.

The deceased, 30-year-old Dipu, was a worker at the factory and a resident of Tarakanda Upazila of Mymensingh.

Read Also
'Foreign Policy Rooted In National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio
article-image

Citing local and eyewitness sources, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Barta Bazar reported that Dipu was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

The allegations rapidly spread within the factory and surrounding areas, sparking tension. He was later beaten by an angry mob and reportedly died on the spot.

Reports suggest that the situation took a gruesome turn after his death, with the crowd taking the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tying it to a tree with a rope, beating it while shouting various slogans and later setting it ablaze.

Read Also
China: Alert Cops Climb Guardrail To Rescue Elderly After Slipping & Falling On Moving Escalator In...
article-image

Confirming the incident, Bhaluka Upazila Executive Officer, Md. Firoz Hossain said a person was killed over allegations of insulting the Prophet, adding that the body of the deceased is in police custody.

Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat strongly condemned the incident, asserting that Bangladesh is steadily heading toward full-scale radicalism under the leadership of the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh: 7 People Arrested In Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Over Blasphemy Allegations

Bangladesh: 7 People Arrested In Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu Chandra Das Over Blasphemy Allegations

Bangladesh: Massive Crowd At Osman Hadi's Funeral In Dhaka; Muhammad Yunus Present - VIDEO

Bangladesh: Massive Crowd At Osman Hadi's Funeral In Dhaka; Muhammad Yunus Present - VIDEO

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Toshakhana Corruption...

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Toshakhana Corruption...

China: Alert Cops Climb Guardrail To Rescue Elderly After Slipping & Falling On Moving Escalator In...

China: Alert Cops Climb Guardrail To Rescue Elderly After Slipping & Falling On Moving Escalator In...

'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...

'Should Reflect The National Interest': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Defends Visa Curbs, Vows...