 Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Toshakhana Corruption Case
A Pakistan accountability court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each for corruption in the Toshakhana case involving alleged fraud over state gifts from Saudi Arabia in 2021. They received 10 years for criminal breach of trust and 7 years under the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with a Rs 10 million fine each.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Islamabad: A Pakistan accountability court on Saturday sentenced jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years imprisonment each in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.

The case is about alleged fraud in state gifts, which the former first couple received from the Saudi government in 2021.

Special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the judgment in the case in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan and Bushra were awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under different Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on each of them.

