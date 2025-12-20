China: Alert Cops Climb Guardrail To Rescue Elderly After Slipping & Falling On Moving Escalator In Chengdu Metro; Video Viral

Cops Climb Guardrail To Rescue Elderly After Slipping & Falling On Moving Escalator In Chengdu Metro; Video Viral | X/@SpoxCHN_MaoNing

A video posted by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning shows three armed police officers swiftly rescuing three elderly passengers who slipped on an escalator in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, in under 10 seconds.

Escalator Mishap Caught On Camera

The video begins with three elderly people travelling upward on a crowded escalator. As they near the top, the first elderly passenger stumbles and slips backward. Moments later, the second falls onto the first, followed by the third, causing all three to collapse in a heap and slide dangerously downward on the moving steps.

Almost immediately, three armed police officers approaching from the opposite direction leap over the escalator handrail and rush in from the sides. Within seconds, each officer lifts one of the fallen elderly passengers, pulling them upright and guiding them safely onto the flat landing area at the top of the escalator.

Viral Video Draws Praise And Skepticism

Interestingly, the reposted clip is from an incident that occurred around eight months ago. Soon after Mao Ning shared the video, netizens praised the country’s armed forces, while others questioned whether the footage was staged.

One user, called it evidence that “China is the top country of all,” drawing several likes. Others described the officers as “heroes,” with comments such as impressive skills and applause emojis.

However, skeptical users questioned the perfect timing, asking, “How many times of rehearsal?”, “Why is there conveniently a camera?”, and “Why do three officers happen to be staring at the escalator?”