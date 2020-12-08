MBVV: E-Challan for breaking traffic rule leads to arrest of bike thief

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate have arrested a youth from Pune for his suspected involvement in a spate of bike thefts cases in and around the region.

The notorious thief landed in police custody after the traffic cops issued an e-challan to the rider of a stolen bike who was caught for traffic violations in Mumbai. According to the police, the team from the anti-vehicle unit of the MBVV police was probing a bike theft case registered at Nallasopara police station, when the complainant informed them about a message on his mobile phone intimating about an e-challan issued by the traffic police in Mumbai.

The e-challan was issued to a person identified as-Vikram (name changed), who was apparently riding the stolen bike. A police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Vasant Labdhe and API- Shrirang Gosavi under the supervision of DCP- Sanjay Kumar Patil immediately swung into action to trace the recipient of the e-challan. Armed with just the name, the police team used social media platforms and narrowed down to some people and finally zeroed in on the biker.