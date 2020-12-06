Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops launch awareness drive against chain snatching

As the twin-city earns notoriety for an alarming rise in the number chain snatching incidents and thefts by imposters posing as cops, even a routine walk on the road has become a nightmare, especially for women and senior citizens.

Realizing the seriousness of the issue, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, apart from intensifying vigilance and activating their core informer network have now launched an awareness campaign on various topics including staying safe from snatchers to prevent such incidents.

Apart from corner meetings at strategic locations, an elaborate campaign has been launched on social media platforms by officials from the various police stations in the twin-city on how to avoid being victim of chain snatchings and robbery.

Apart from snatching cases by bike-borne thieves, the notorious Bol Bachchan gang (glib talkers posing as cops) are not only striking at will in the twin-city, but they are devising innovative ways of robbing people.

In one such appeal, the police discouraged people from wearing ornaments during morning walks and even if they do so, ensure that ornaments are not exhibited.