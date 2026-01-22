Mayor Lottery Triggers Political Churn As Amit Satam Says Mumbai Will Get Capable Woman Leader

BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra have triggered intense political churn, with negotiations continuing days after the results. While the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in most civic bodies, it has fallen short of a clear majority in several corporations. This has forced the party to rely on allies and, in some cases, support from opposition groups to stake claim to power.

Unlike earlier elections, the ruling alliance at the state level has allowed local leaders the autonomy to decide whether to contest power independently or align with allies at the municipal level. This freedom has added to the political drama unfolding across cities, particularly as talks over mayoral posts gain momentum.

Mayor reservation lottery adds a new twist

Amid coalition talks, the announcement of the mayoral reservation lottery has become a major talking point, especially in Mumbai. The lottery outcome has confirmed that the mayor’s post will be reserved for women, prompting reactions from across the political spectrum.

Responding to criticism and speculation around the lottery process, BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam strongly defended the system and dismissed allegations of manipulation.

Amit Satam bats for women leadership in Mumbai

Addressing the media, Satam said Mumbai would soon be led by a woman capable of steering the city with confidence and competence. He stressed that women leadership would ensure safety, transparency and development in the financial capital.

“While Mumbai continues to develop, we are proud that a mother or sister will lead the city. Under women’s leadership, the municipal corporation will be corruption free, roads will be free of potholes and Mumbai will not turn into Tumbai,” Satam said.

He added that the civic administration would work in line with the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on infrastructure and governance reforms.

Critics accused of spreading confusion

Satam also hit back at opponents questioning the reservation policy. He claimed those raising objections had failed to understand the rules governing civic reservations.

“There are not more than three corporators in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, so ST reservation cannot be implemented. Those criticising the process should first study the rules and understand how the lottery is drawn,” he said.

Referring to past precedents, Satam noted that SC reservation was implemented in Mumbai earlier and the city transitioned smoothly.

BJP and Shiv Sena to formalise alliance

Satam confirmed that a joint meeting of BJP and Shiv Sena corporators would be held within the next few days to formally register their group. He clarified that the party would not reveal all decisions immediately but reiterated that Mumbai would soon get a capable woman mayor.

He also accused rivals of creating fake narratives and spreading confusion over the last seven years, urging citizens to focus on governance rather than political noise.