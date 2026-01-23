Mumbai News: Fish Traders From Dadar Shifted To Crawford Market After Bombay High Court Order

File photo of new Crawford market

Mumbai: After long legal fight, several complaints and demonstrations by the residents, the wholesale fish traders doing business on Senapati Bapat Road have been finally relocated to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market (formerly Crawford market). The shifting of the 37 fish traders took place after the Bombay High Court order on January 9 to shift the Dadar fish market to Crawford market block 3 basement on temporary basis.

BMC Issues Relocation Notice

The BMC Markets department issued notice to the fish traders on January 16, following which the traders relocated. The permanent relocation of the Dadar fish market traders will be in block 1 of the redeveloped Crawford market building, whose possession is expected within two years.

Traffic Chaos Sparks Protests

Since the closure of Elphistone flyover, the residents of Dadar Senapati Bapat Road were up in arms against the fish traders occupying the busy road, adding chaos to the existing traffic. The BMC planned to temporarily shift the market to a plot identified in Wadala and later to Airoli. However, the fish traders refuted and approached to stay their relocation to Crawford market as decided earlier. The BMC was resistant to relocate them to Crawford immediately, as the redeveloped building is yet to get occupation certificate (OC).

Trader Speaks on Court Order

A fish trader said, "We have happily shifted to Crawford market. The BMC tried hard to shift us to Airoli, but we did not budge and stood on our ground to shift to Crawford market. HC stood by our side. It has ordered to shift to basement of block 3 on temporary basis, and in block 1 on permanent basis once the OC is granted."

Official Notice Details Space

The BMC's notice to fish traders on January 16 said, "As per your demand in the High Court, 4104 sq ft of land will be arranged in the basement of Block-1 in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai. However, it is likely that the construction will be completed and possession will be taken after approximately 1 to 1.5 years. Thus, it is notified to completely close your business at New Dadar Wholesale Fish Market on Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar (West) and temporarily start your business at an alternative location of 4104 sq. ft. in the basement of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, Block 3."

Citizen Hails Victory

Civic activist from Dadar, Chetam Kamble said, "This is a hard-earned victory for Dadar’s citizens. Since 2017, residents have fought a long and exhausting battle for something as basic as obstruction-free roads and clean public spaces. Going forward, it is crucial that no illegal hawkers are allowed to return to public roads and footpaths on Senapati Bapat Marg. Immediate and strict action must be taken against any fresh encroachment so that this hard-won relief is not reversed. The city must now ensure permanent enforcement, not temporary solutions."

