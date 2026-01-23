Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Drives City-Wide Plastic Recyclothon With Mindspace

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has led a city-wide sustainability movement under the Plastic Recyclothon, with Mindspace Business Parks REIT launching a month-long, gamified plastic collection drive across its Airoli East and West business parks to promote responsible recycling among corporate communities.

Plastic Waste Upcycled for Schools

Under the initiative, plastic waste collected from Mindspace premises will be sent to authorised recyclers and upcycled into benches for municipal schools in Navi Mumbai, converting discarded plastic into community assets. The programme is being implemented in partnership with Project Mumbai, with Mindspace Business Parks REIT as the Sustainability Partner.

Gamified Recycling Engagement

The drive aims to mobilise nearly one lakh professionals working within Mindspace Business Parks, encouraging sustainable behaviour through innovative engagement formats. A basketball-style installation has been set up in common areas, enabling participants to deposit plastic waste by 'scoring a basket,' making recycling interactive and engaging.

NMMC Highlights Civic Innovation

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Ajay Gadade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, NMMC, said, "Navi Mumbai continues to set new benchmarks in sustainability and civic innovation. The Plastic Recyclothon is more than a campaign—it is a city-wide movement to make responsible waste management a part of our civic DNA. Through active citizen participation and strong partnerships with organisations like Project Mumbai and Mindspace REIT, we are collectively building a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Navi Mumbai."

Mindspace REIT CEO Emphasises Responsibility

Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindspace REIT, said, “The Plastic Recyclothon shows how sustainability becomes real only when it moves from intent to behaviour—measured, repeated, and owned by people. By bringing together our tenants and employees, we’re not just collecting plastic; we’re building a shared purpose and a culture of responsibility that extends beyond the workplace into the city we operate in,” he said.

Circular Economy Model Promoted

Officials from Project Mumbai highlighted the importance of circular economy models in urban sustainability.

“We are transforming the waste collected here into an opportunity by converting plastic gathered from Mindspace premises into recycled amenities and returning them to the community. This circular model demonstrates how discarded plastic can be turned into community assets and how sustainability can truly become a people’s movement,” an official said.

Youth-Centric Cultural Launch

The launch event witnessed strong participation and featured a live performance by Dharavi Rocks, a music collective known for socially driven storytelling. The band performed using instruments made from reused plastic waste, reinforcing the campaign’s message through a youth-centric cultural experience.

City-Wide Awareness Campaign

Over the next month, the programme will be supported through structured awareness sessions, on-ground engagement, and community-led participation across business parks, residential welfare associations, schools and colleges.

Measurable Impact Achieved

The Navi Mumbai Plastic Recyclothon has already recorded measurable outcomes across the city. In the last quarter, the initiative covered more than 31 locations, engaged 51 schools, two colleges and 16 residential societies, offices and NGOs, reaching over 47,000 citizens through awareness efforts. During this period, more than three tonnes of plastic waste were collected.

