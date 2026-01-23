Mumbai Crime: Agripada Police Book 34-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Stalking And Mentally Harassing Woman Doctor At Nair Hospital

Agripada police register a case after a woman doctor at Nair Hospital was allegedly stalked and harassed over several years | Canva/Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 22: A shocking case of prolonged stalking and mental harassment of a 32-year-old woman doctor pursuing her MD in Pathology at Nair Hospital has come to light.

The Agripada police have registered a case against Shivkumar Vasant Girgante (34) and initiated further investigation under Section 78(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Harassment began in 2022

According to the FIR, the victim doctor is a resident of Mulund and currently resides at the RMO Hostel at Nair Hospital, Agripada. The harassment began on May 5, 2022, when she received a call from an unknown number.

The caller identified himself as Shivkumar Vasant Girgante and claimed he had obtained her contact number from a Koli matrimonial website, expressing interest in marriage.

The doctor clearly informed him that she was not interested in marriage and disconnected the call. However, Girgante allegedly continued sending messages, causing fear and distress. The victim informed her parents about the incident and blocked his number. Despite this, he continued attempting to contact her repeatedly.

Calls resumed from multiple numbers

In 2024, after joining Nair Hospital for her studies, the doctor updated her Facebook profile with her workplace details. Since 2025, Girgante allegedly resumed calling her from different mobile numbers, all of which were blocked by the victim.

Accused visits hospital premises

On September 12, 2025, at around 12.55 pm, Girgante allegedly reached Nair Hospital in search of the victim doctor. He approached her colleagues and visited various departments, inquiring about her whereabouts.

Letter found in department

The harassment escalated further on December 10, 2025, when senior doctors from the Pathology Department informed the victim that a letter addressed to her, allegedly written by Girgante, was found in their bag.

It was also revealed that a day earlier, Girgante had attempted to hand over the letter to a laboratory technician in the department, who refused to accept it and reprimanded him.

Detained and handed over to police

The latest incident occurred on January 21, 2026, at around 3.58 pm, when Girgante once again arrived at Nair Hospital to meet the victim. Upon being alerted by a junior doctor, the victim sought help from hospital security.

With the assistance of security guard Sudhir Gadhave, Girgante was detained and handed over to the Agripada police, where a formal complaint was lodged.

Also Watch:

The police have registered a case under the BNS Act and are conducting further investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/