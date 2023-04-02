Matheran civic body submits report on E-rickshaws to monitoring body, bats for continuing its services

Representational image |

Matheran municipal council has recently submitted a report on the three-months pilot project of E-rickshaws to monitoring committee. According to the report, pilot project of E-rikshaw was conducted successfully without any type of technical or operational problem.

The report also includes the suggestions from municipal council doctors, engineering department of Matheran, social workers, and principals of local schools.

School principals say E-rickshaw helpful for students

The report was discussed in monitoring committee meeting held on 28th March. The committee is likely to meet again on 12th April. After the meeting, the report will be submitted in the Supreme Court. According to report, the copy of which has been accessed by the FPJ, the Principals of both schools in their letters to municipal council said that E-rickshaw service was helpful to students to reach in time and helped to increase their learning capacity.

"E-Rickshaw service was helpful, especially for students, senior citizens, Divyangs. All others including tourist used E-Rickshaw" stated the report.

Engineering dept supports introducing E-rickshaws

"According to engineering department of municipal council of Matheran , introduction of E-rickshaw can help speed up the development work as well as reduce the construction cost also," the report said.

"Currently, all construction materials are being transported on ponies and hand carts and transportation cost is very high. After introduction of E-Rikshaw, this will be reduced drastically," stated the report.

E-rickshaws helpful for medical emergencies, also cheaper than other modes of transport

In a letter to municipal council, a doctor working with B J Hospital of Matheran also said that E-rickshaws proved helpful to patients reach hospital on time. Another doctor, who manages ambulance service in Matheran, in a letter to the council, said E-rickshaws should be given permission.

"Local residents have to pay ₹150 to 200 extra for LPG gas cylinders as well other essential goods. E tempos/ Rikshaw will bring down extra amount they have to pay," stated the report of municipal council submitted to the monitering committee.

Pilot was run after SC's order

Earlier, shramik rickshaw sanghatana secretary Sunil Shinde had filed petition in supreme court, asking for a permission to start E-rickshaws in Matheran. Since British time, hand pulled rickshaws and horses are used for internal transport. Hand rickshaws are inhuman practice which affects the health of pullers and is costly too. Hence rickshaw Sanghatana asked state govt to give permission for Eco-friendly E-rickshaws. Following the request, the Supreme Court allowed to conduct three months trial. The trial was successfully completed in the first week of March 2023