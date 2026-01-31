 Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation On February 3
The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has announced a city-wide protest on February 3 after BJP appointed non-Marathi Dimple Mehta as Mayor of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The Samiti, backed by MNS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), claims the BJP ignored Marathi-speaking leaders and is sidelining the city’s linguistic demographics, despite 46 of 95 corporators being Marathi-speaking.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation |

Mira Bhayandar: The appointment of a non-Marathi Mayor for the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) by the BJP has sparked outrage within the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti. In protest, the committee has announced a city-wide "Marathi Movement" (protest) scheduled for February 3rd.

BJP Candidates

While the BJP holds a decisive majority in the MBMC, the announcement of their candidates for the upcoming internal elections has caused friction Mayor Candidate Dimple Mehta Deputy Mayor Candidate Dhruvakishore Patil.

Although the official election on February 3rd is expected to be a formality given the party's strength, the Samiti is aggrieved that the BJP has repeatedly ignored calls to appoint a Marathi-speaking Mayor.

Political Backing and Allegations

The protest has gained significant political momentum, receiving support from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The Samiti has formally notified the Police Commissioner and the Municipal Administration regarding their agitation.

Out of 95 elected corporators, 46 are Marathi-speaking. The Samiti argues that imposing a Gujarati Mayor despite this demographic is an attempt to diminish the importance of the Marathi language in the city.

Allegations of Overlooked Leaders

The Samiti claims that the BJP overlooked several experienced local Agri-Koli and Marathi women leaders, despite the Mayor’s seat being reserved for the "General Category Women" ward.

In a sharp personal attack, the Samiti alleged that the proposed mayoral candidate is unaware of basic historical facts, such as the date of India's independence.

"This movement is being organized to honor the heroes who martyred themselves for the Marathi cause," stated Govardhan Deshmukh, President of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

