Marathi Bhasha Diwas: Books to read on Kusumagraj's birth anniversary

Marathi Bhasha Diwas or Marathi Day is celebrated on February 27 every year on the birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.



V. V. Shirwadkar (27 February 1912 – 10 March 1999), was an eminent Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short story writer, apart from being a humanist, who wrote of freedom, justice and emancipation of the deprived, In a career spanning five decades starting in per-independence era, he wrote 16 volumes of poems, three novels, eight volumes of short stories, seven volumes of essays, 18 plays and six one-act plays.

Here are some the must read books authored by 'Kusumagraj'

Natsamrat

Jivanlahari

Meghdut

Vishakha

Kimayagar

Pravasi Pakshi

Kinara

Durche Divey

Vaishnav

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:42 PM IST