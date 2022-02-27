Marathi Bhasha Diwas: Books to read on Kusumagraj's birth anniversary

Marathi Bhasha Diwas or Marathi Day is celebrated on February 27 every year on the birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.
V. V. Shirwadkar (27 February 1912 – 10 March 1999), was an eminent Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short story writer, apart from being a humanist, who wrote of freedom, justice and emancipation of the deprived, In a career spanning five decades starting in per-independence era, he wrote 16 volumes of poems, three novels, eight volumes of short stories, seven volumes of essays, 18 plays and six one-act plays.
Here are some the must read books authored by 'Kusumagraj'
Natsamrat
Jivanlahari
Meghdut
Vishakha
Kimayagar
Pravasi Pakshi
Kinara
Durche Divey
Vaishnav
ALSO READWho is 'Kusumagraj'? Here's why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Diwas
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)