Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande, friend die after car crashes into creek in Goa

An actress from Pune and her friend died in a car accident when their four-wheeler crashed into a creek while negotiating a bridge on the Baga-Calangute route near Arpora village in Goa. The incident happened early Monday morning. Both the occupants of the car died due to drowning as the car was centrally locked and they could not extricate themselves. The deceased have been identified as actress Ishwari Deshpande, 25, and her friend Shubham Dedge, 28. The actress had recently shot a Hindi and a Marathi film.

The duo had gone on a holiday trip to Goa on September 15. As per reports the car crashed into the creek as the driver lost control over the vehicle on a narrow road near the Arpora village. The accident reportedly happened around 5am on Monday.

Ishawri and Shubham had known each other for many years. Their friendship had grown into a relationship and the two were supposed to get engaged next month. Ishwari was a resident of Kirkatwadi in Pune while Shubham lived in Nanded.

Although the actress had completed her shoot for her Marathi and Hindi films, some work before the release of the movie was still there to be done. Ishwari had wanted to be an actor since she was a child.



This incident has come as a major shock for all their family members and friends. After the investigation the family members of both the deceased were informed by the Goa Police. According to the police, the bodies and the car were retrieved by the fire brigade team at around 7am on Monday.



Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:16 PM IST