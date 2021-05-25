Pune: Man barges into Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's home; injures father

A 24-year-old man allegedly barged into the home of Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni and injured her father in a scuffle in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, police said.

The police have detained the man and probe is underway to find out why the accused had entered the apartment, an official said.The incident took place in the morning, when the man climbed into the terrace of the apartment holding a toy gun and a knife, the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.