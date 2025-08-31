 Maratha Reservation Stir: Buffalo ‘Badshah’ Travels 350 Km To Join Manoj Jarange Patil Protest At CIDCO Exhibition Centre In Vashi; VIDEO
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:38 AM IST
Buffalo ‘Badshah’ joins Maratha reservation protest at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Amidst the sea of Maratha reservation supporters gathered at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi to express solidarity with Jarange Patil, an unusual participant has captured everyone’s attention a buffalo brought all the way from Barshi, Solapur. The being has traveled almost 350 kms distance in a tempo to be part of the protest.

Brought From Solapur To Support The Cause

The 4.5 year old bovine, named Badshah, belongs to Maratha Muslim farmer Sadiq Tamboli. With foot-long horns and a sturdy frame, Badshah, believed to be of the pure Pandharpur breed, has become the cynosure of protestors.

A Precious Member Of The Family

Tamboli explained that he transported his beloved animal in a truck as a symbolic gesture. “He is very dear to our family. Just as we are supporting the protest, my buffalo too is part of it,” he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Maratha Sakal Samaj Reopens Community Kitchen To Feed 35,000+ Protestors
article-image

Well-Stocked For The Long Stay

Prepared for an extended stay, the farmer has stocked up on fodder and other essentials. “Nurturing him is an expensive affair. I’ve brought along nearly 100 kg of fodder since he consumes about 10 kg daily. On days when proper feed is unavailable, I provide him nearly 15 litres of milk as a substitute,” Tamboli informed.

Symbol Of Resilience And Unity

For protestors at the venue, Badshah has become more than just a buffalo he represents solidarity, resilience, and the spirit of shared struggle.

