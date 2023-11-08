Maratha Reservation Row: Now Health Minister Dr Sawant Locks Horns With Jarange Patil

Now Health minister Dr Sawant locks horns with Jarange-Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is working hard to broker peace between senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal and Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil. However, Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant has clashed with Jarange Patil. Dr. Sawant advised the Maratha leaders not to put too much stress on the government apparatus, to which Jarange Patil responded by saying he shouldn't flaunt his riches while dealing with Marathas.

New dimension with petition

Meanwhile, a petition filed by Dr. Balasaheb Sarate in the Mumbai High Court against the OBC quota has added a new dimension to the controversy. The petition seeks to cancel the 1994 GR granting a 19% quota for OBC communities and calls for a caste census before restoring the quota. Although the court has scheduled the next hearing for January 3, the petition has reinvigorated the ongoing OBC vs. Maratha controversy. Minister Bhujbal stated that attempts are being made to exclude the original OBC castes from the OBC quota. Another senior OBC leader, Prakash Shendge, has also opposed the Maratha leaders' demand for a quota for them from within the OBC quota.

Shendge further mentioned that attempts are being made to alter old records to support the demand for the inclusion of Marathas as Kunbis (OBC). However, Jarange-Patil denied the charges, stating that OBC caste certificates are being issued based on strong evidence. He also questioned why the OBCs are opposing the inclusion of young Marathas who come from poor backgrounds.

