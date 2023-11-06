‘Do Or Die’: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Locks Horns With Maratha Activist Jarange Patil

Chhagan Bhujbal | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: Senior minister in Eknath Shinde’s Cabinet Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday locked horns with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and opposed giving Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to ‘all’ Marathas.

He used the phrase ‘Karenge ya marenge’ (Do or die) and expressed his resolve to fight for small caste groups within the OBC community.

In reply Jarange-Patil said ‘Ladenge aur jeetenge’ (Fight and win) to express the resolve of the Maratha community to get reservation.

Bhujbal's viral audio clip

In an audio clip that went viral earlier in the day, the senior minister and NCP leader was heard saying, “It’s a do or die situation for us [OBCs] and we must raise our voice.”

Asked about the clip, Jarange-Patil said, “I am not saying anything [regarding Bhujbal]. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to say anything. Our fight for the Maratha reservation is peaceful and we will fight and win. No matter how much pressure is built, the agitation will not stop.”

Unrest within OBC communities

There has been unrest within OBC communities over Jarange-Patil’s demand for Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to all Marathas. The activist also targeted Bhujbal, a senior OBC leader, several times during his recent nine-day fast.

Bhujbal addressed a press conference at Beed after the audio clip went viral. “I’m not opposed to Maratha reservation. But it should be done within the constitutional limits,” the NCP leader said, while reiterating his demand for caste census.

Govt extends scope of Justic Shinde committe

Last week the state government gave in to Jarange-Patil’s demand and extended the scope of the Justic Shinde committee to define modalities to issue Kunbi certificates to all Marathas. Bhjubal’s outburst is being interpreted as the reaction to the decision from within the OBC community.

At the press conference, Bhujbal said: “Reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme. It is meant to create a level playing field. The OBC community got reservation after a fight of 70 years. Yet the OBC communities are still backward. We won’t oppose reservation for the Maratha community. But we want separate reservation for them.”

“We are ready to fight along with the Maratha community for separate quota,” Bhujbal said.

The NCP veteran said he represented 375 small OBC castes. He said various castes such as Mali, Koli, Dhangar, Vanjari, Teli, Tamboli, Sali should come together.

Bhujbal also announced an OBC rally at Ambad in Jalna district on November 17.

