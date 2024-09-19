Maratha Reservation: Prohibitory Orders In Beed Till Sep 27, Jarange's Indefinite Hunger Strike Continues

Manoj Jarange Patil's sixth hunger strike continues | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 19: The Beed district administration has imposed prohibitory orders till September 27 in the wake of agitations over quota by the Maratha, OBC and other communities in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district since September 16 midnight over his demand for reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

OBC leader Laxman Hake on Thursday commenced his indefinite fast in Wadi Godri village of Jalna to counter Jarange's agitation and to put forth the demand that their quota should not be disturbed.

According to a release issued by the Beed administration on Thursday, the agitations of various communities, like Marathas, OBCs and Dhangars, are underway.

There is a chance that a problem of law and order may arise over any small reason. "Hence to maintain the law and order, prohibitory orders are imposed in Beed from September 14 to 27," it said, while exempting government employees from the order.

The gathering of five or more persons for an agitation or procession will be subject to permission from authorities concerned, the release said.

People are prohibited from carrying weapons, sticks, swords, stones, explosives at or near any public place. Any agitation in the district will be allowed only after necessary permission is obtained from the authorities, it said.