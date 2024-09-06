Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange-Patil Demands Immediate Compensation For Crop Damage Suffered By Farmers In Marathwada

Manoj Jarange-Patil | PTI

Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has demanded immediate compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged by the recent spell of heavy rains in Marathwada.

During a meeting with state minister Abdul Sattar, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too called him on the phone, the activist said. He was speaking to reporters at his village Antarwali Sarati in the district after Sattar met him on Wednesday night and discussed the agitation for the Maratha reservation.

“We talked about the severe losses farmers have suffered due to the downpour. Deputy CM Fadnavis also called, and I told him that compensation must be provided for damaged crops and livestock losses immediately. Fadnavis assured me that the issue would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting,” he said.